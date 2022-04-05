MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.25.

MIXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics stock opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.85. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79. The company has a market capitalization of $281.75 million, a P/E ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.88.

MiX Telematics ( NYSE:MIXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). MiX Telematics had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $36.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MiX Telematics will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.35%.

In related news, Director Ian Jacobs acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul M. Dell sold 79,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $38,770.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,465,275 shares of company stock worth $5,461,914 and sold 312,795 shares worth $153,270. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 24.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 157.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 33.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Company Profile (Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.