Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.95

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.95 and last traded at $24.65, with a volume of 3512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.07.

MIRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.13.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 223.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

