Mirror Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $147.42 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $147.42 million and $222.69 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.90 or 0.00004067 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00048993 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,512.30 or 0.07532623 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,666.10 or 1.00082167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00048231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00055992 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

