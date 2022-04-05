Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director John Tognetti Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Rating) Director John Tognetti purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,253,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,060,883.74.

John Tognetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, John Tognetti bought 30,353 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,943.57.

On Monday, February 28th, John Tognetti bought 13,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,760.00.

On Thursday, February 3rd, John Tognetti purchased 31,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,120.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, John Tognetti purchased 33,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,810.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, John Tognetti bought 61,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,835.90.

On Wednesday, January 12th, John Tognetti bought 53,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,323.35.

Mirasol Resources stock opened at C$0.81 on Tuesday. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.31 and a 12 month high of C$0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 13.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.75 million and a P/E ratio of -8.18.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is Sascha-Marcelina project, which covers an area of 30,600 ha located in Santa Cruz, Argentina. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

