Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIE)

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.
Shares of NYSE:HIE traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.94. 20,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,179. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $11.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43.
In related news, Director James E. Hillman purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.
