MileVerse Price Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (MVC)

MileVerse (MVC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One MileVerse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MileVerse has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. MileVerse has a market cap of $31.92 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MileVerse alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00048639 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,463.25 or 0.07532005 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,872.23 or 0.99764637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00055685 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00047687 BTC.

MileVerse Profile

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,924,971,629 coins. The official message board for MileVerse is medium.com/mileverse . The official website for MileVerse is mileverse.com . MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

MileVerse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MileVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MileVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MileVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MileVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MileVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.