Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middleby in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middleby from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $210.44.

Get Middleby alerts:

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $159.84 on Monday. Middleby has a 12-month low of $158.29 and a 12-month high of $201.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.28.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $866.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Middleby will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total transaction of $460,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $168.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,304.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the third quarter valued at $2,864,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 112.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,514,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,138,000 after buying an additional 1,332,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at $146,503,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Middleby by 7,624.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 636,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,200,000 after purchasing an additional 627,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Middleby by 1,266.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 349,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,644,000 after purchasing an additional 379,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.