Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.12) price objective on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

MBH stock opened at GBX 116.35 ($1.53) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £111.49 million and a PE ratio of 16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 118.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 125.30. Michelmersh Brick has a 12-month low of GBX 106.50 ($1.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 165 ($2.16).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Michelmersh Brick’s previous dividend of $1.15. Michelmersh Brick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.51%.

Michelmersh Brick

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand; and facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand.

