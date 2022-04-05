Michael Alan Bell Sells 12,529 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $35.67. 3,984,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,001,261. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.17.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 87.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $281,919,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Corning by 1,397.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,640,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,316,000 after buying an additional 4,330,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 755.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,778,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,584 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,158,000 after buying an additional 1,157,290 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $531,311,000 after purchasing an additional 943,020 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

