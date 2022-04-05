Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ MACK opened at $6.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.39 and a beta of 1.74. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average of $4.97.

Get Merrimack Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, Director Noah G. Levy purchased 14,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $56,220.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Gary L. Crocker purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 105,460 shares of company stock valued at $492,847 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 341,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 132,122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 316.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 35,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.