Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of MACK opened at $6.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $85.42 million, a PE ratio of -35.39 and a beta of 1.74.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 341,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 132,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 316.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 35,371 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (MACK)
- What To Expect From Q1 2022 Earnings Season
- MarketBeat Podcast: BAD investments: Betting, Alcohol and Drug Stocks
- GameStop: Potential New Share Price, Same Meme Stock
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.