Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of MACK opened at $6.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $85.42 million, a PE ratio of -35.39 and a beta of 1.74.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, insider Gary L. Crocker acquired 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $30,764.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Gary L. Crocker bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 105,460 shares of company stock valued at $492,847. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 341,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 132,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 316.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 35,371 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

