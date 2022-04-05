Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $252.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on MKGAY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Merck KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Merck KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($280.22) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Merck KGaA from €270.00 ($296.70) to €250.00 ($274.73) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MKGAY remained flat at $$38.36 during midday trading on Thursday. Merck KGaA has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $42.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.36.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

