Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Increases Dividend to GBX 1 Per Share

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:MRO opened at GBX 123.75 ($1.62) on Tuesday. Melrose Industries has a 1 year low of GBX 108 ($1.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 204.06 ($2.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.41 billion and a PE ratio of 7.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 139.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 154.82.
In other Melrose Industries news, insider David Lis acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £46,550 ($61,049.18). Also, insider Heather Lawrence bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £26,100 ($34,229.51).
About Melrose Industries (Get Rating)
Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.
