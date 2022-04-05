Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Down 6.2%

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.71 and last traded at $7.71. Approximately 52,493 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,232,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

MLCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.32.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $480.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.80 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 40.34% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 287.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the period. 38.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

