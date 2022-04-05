Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.44 Billion

Brokerages expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) to announce $8.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.42 billion. Medtronic reported sales of $8.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year sales of $32.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.02 billion to $32.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $33.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.24 billion to $33.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MDT traded down $1.64 on Monday, reaching $110.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,066,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,797,843. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.61 and its 200-day moving average is $111.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

