Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.44 Billion

Brokerages expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) to announce $8.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.42 billion. Medtronic reported sales of $8.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year sales of $32.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.02 billion to $32.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $33.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.24 billion to $33.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Medtronic.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS.
In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE MDT traded down $1.64 on Monday, reaching $110.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,066,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,797,843. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.61 and its 200-day moving average is $111.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 69.42%.
Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medtronic (MDT)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medtronic (MDT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.