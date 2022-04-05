Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Trading Down 9.4%

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 9.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 4,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79. The company has a market cap of $7.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Medicure alerts:

About Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF)

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market in the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.