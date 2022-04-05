McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $333.00 price objective on the stock.

MCK has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McKesson from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $285.38.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $305.76 on Friday. McKesson has a 12 month low of $180.41 and a 12 month high of $310.48. The company has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.95.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 10.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in McKesson by 17.5% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 4.3% during the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 64,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 371.4% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 14,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in McKesson by 4.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile (Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.