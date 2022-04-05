McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Hits New 1-Year High at $311.73

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $311.73 and last traded at $308.67, with a volume of 6958 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $305.76.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.38.

The company has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $280.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.95.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

