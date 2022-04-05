McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stake Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of McKesson worth $22,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in McKesson by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in McKesson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management raised its position in McKesson by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in McKesson by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in McKesson by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.38.

Shares of MCK opened at $305.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.41 and a fifty-two week high of $310.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $280.76 and its 200-day moving average is $243.95.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

