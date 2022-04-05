Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,592 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 765 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 840 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 26.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maximus alerts:

MMS opened at $74.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.73. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $72.04 and a one year high of $96.05.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 6.29%. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Maximus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Maximus Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.