Maxim Group Begins Coverage on Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED)

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reed’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
REED stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43. The company has a market cap of $24.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.33. Reed’s has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.68.
Reed’s Company Profile (Get Rating)
Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.
