Maxim Group Begins Coverage on Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED)

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reed’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

REED stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43. The company has a market cap of $24.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.33. Reed’s has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REED. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reed’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Reed’s by 1,696.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 212,060 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Reed’s by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 531,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Reed’s by 21,289.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 100,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reed’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

