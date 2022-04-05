MAX Exchange Token Price Tops $0.41 on Major Exchanges (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000870 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $85,836.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,569.83 or 0.99599151 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00066214 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.38 or 0.00285257 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.08 or 0.00348775 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00013393 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.16 or 0.00137228 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00057412 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000492 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001167 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars.

