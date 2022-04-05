Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matthews International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MATW opened at $32.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.04 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.58. Matthews International has a 12-month low of $31.42 and a 12-month high of $43.75.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $438.58 million for the quarter. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 16.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Matthews International will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,392,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,728,000 after buying an additional 158,222 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,600,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,743,000 after buying an additional 159,994 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,092,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,045,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Matthews International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,087,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,863,000 after purchasing an additional 46,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Matthews International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,356,000 after purchasing an additional 25,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

