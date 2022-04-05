Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.47.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Match Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $4.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.34. 1,758,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,857,609. The firm has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. Match Group has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.19.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Match Group by 518.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

