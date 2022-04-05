Mastercard Incorporated (MA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on May 9th

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the credit services provider on Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Mastercard has a payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mastercard to earn $12.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

MA stock opened at $366.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $358.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $305.61 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $358.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.73.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.53.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total value of $59,502,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 482,051 shares of company stock valued at $181,949,746 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 52,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,808,000 after acquiring an additional 9,609 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

