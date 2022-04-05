MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives $118.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.00.

MTZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 39.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,607,000 after purchasing an additional 102,619 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 593.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 35,321 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the third quarter worth approximately $442,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 99.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 241,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,827,000 after purchasing an additional 120,144 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the third quarter worth approximately $789,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTZ traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,786. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.38. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $71.85 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

