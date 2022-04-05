Marvell Technology, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Marvell Technology has a payout ratio of 10.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Marvell Technology to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $72.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $40.79 and a one year high of $93.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.75. The company has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.11, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.31.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 22,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $1,780,823.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $2,371,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,055 shares of company stock worth $10,702,806 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $813,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.