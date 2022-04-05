Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Marqeta from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Marqeta from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Marqeta from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marqeta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.14.

Shares of MQ opened at $11.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average is $17.44. Marqeta has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $37.90.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Marqeta by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 100,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 34,846 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Marqeta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,961,000. Consolidated Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Marqeta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Marqeta by 3,487.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 275,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 267,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marqeta by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,648,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,464,000 after purchasing an additional 131,830 shares during the last quarter. 25.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

