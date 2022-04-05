Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.70) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $367.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.34. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $19.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.01). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 643.70% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

