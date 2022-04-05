Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.04 Million

Brokerages predict that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $13.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.98 million to $13.10 million. Marchex posted sales of $12.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year sales of $55.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $54.74 million to $56.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $59.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Marchex had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marchex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.42.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marchex by 41.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marchex by 706.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 113,101 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Marchex by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 200,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marchex by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 205,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 148,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marchex by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCHX stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.60. Marchex has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.57 million, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.88.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

