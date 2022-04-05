MANTRA DAO Trading Up 28.9% Over Last 7 Days (OM)

MANTRA DAO (OM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded 28.9% higher against the dollar. MANTRA DAO has a market capitalization of $50.30 million and $74.53 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MANTRA DAO Profile

MANTRA DAO is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 455,569,392 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

