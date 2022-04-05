Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

TUSK stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. Mammoth Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $107.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.21.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 19.78% and a negative net margin of 44.30%.

In related news, CFO Mark E. Layton sold 40,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $82,450.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 611.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 44,213 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 257.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 105,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 76,263 shares in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mammoth Energy Services (Get Rating)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.