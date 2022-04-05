Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.48

Shares of Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.48 and traded as low as $32.70. Makita shares last traded at $33.15, with a volume of 88,907 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Makita had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Makita Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

