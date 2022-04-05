Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.22.

MGNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of Magnite stock traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $14.22. 1,615,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,365,428. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -473.84 and a beta of 2.16. Magnite has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $43.87.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.85 million. Magnite had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Magnite will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rachel Lam bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.81 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $68,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Magnite by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 9,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,418,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,010,000 after acquiring an additional 457,886 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Magnite by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 240,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after buying an additional 118,464 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Magnite by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Magnite by 640.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

