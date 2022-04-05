Magna International (TSE:MG) PT Lowered to C$101.00 at Citigroup

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from C$117.00 to C$101.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.27% from the stock’s current price.

MG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$92.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Magna International to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$106.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$98.50.

MG traded down C$2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$78.13. The company had a trading volume of 203,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,669. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$89.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$97.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47. Magna International has a 52 week low of C$70.16 and a 52 week high of C$126.00.

Magna International ( TSE:MG Get Rating ) (NYSE:MGA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.19 billion. Research analysts predict that Magna International will post 10.5500009 EPS for the current year.

In other Magna International news, Director Mary Lou Maher acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$97.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$189,930.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

