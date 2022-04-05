Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Magna International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Magna International from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $89.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.27.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $64.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. Magna International has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $104.28.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.47. Magna International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Magna International will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 49.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Magna International by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Magna International by 121.2% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

