MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a C$21.50 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on MAG Silver to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Scotiabank downgraded MAG Silver from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. CIBC reduced their price target on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.71.

Shares of TSE:MAG opened at C$21.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 403.85. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of C$16.74 and a 52-week high of C$29.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 42.68 and a current ratio of 43.85.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

