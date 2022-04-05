MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of MAG Silver (TSE:MAGGet Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a C$21.50 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on MAG Silver to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Scotiabank downgraded MAG Silver from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. CIBC reduced their price target on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.71.

Shares of TSE:MAG opened at C$21.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 403.85. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of C$16.74 and a 52-week high of C$29.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 42.68 and a current ratio of 43.85.

About MAG Silver (Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

