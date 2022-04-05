LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Price Target Raised to €807.00 at UBS Group

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at UBS Group from €787.00 ($864.84) to €807.00 ($886.81) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €760.00 ($835.16) to €820.00 ($901.10) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale upped their target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €860.00 ($945.05) to €900.00 ($989.01) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Grupo Santander started coverage on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $678.25.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LVMUY opened at $146.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.66. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52-week low of $119.50 and a 52-week high of $171.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.