LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) PT Set at €780.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) has been assigned a €780.00 ($857.14) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($879.12) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €750.00 ($824.18) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €840.00 ($923.08) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays set a €815.00 ($895.60) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €746.00 ($819.78) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €780.82 ($858.04).

Shares of MC opened at €663.90 ($729.56) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €655.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is €674.90. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of €195.45 ($214.78) and a twelve month high of €260.55 ($286.32).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

