Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.380-$1.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.150-$9.350 EPS.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $384.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $321.17 and a 200-day moving average of $379.80. The company has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $278.00 and a 52 week high of $485.83.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $435.28.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,744.1% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.