Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,121 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $7,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $54,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $491.00 to $507.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.28.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $384.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.80. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $278.00 and a 12-month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.