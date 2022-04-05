Lukas Scheibler Sells 3,504 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) insider Lukas Scheibler sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $199,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lukas Scheibler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Lukas Scheibler sold 11,496 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $632,854.80.

On Friday, February 11th, Lukas Scheibler sold 1,666 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $77,968.80.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $47,433.51.

NASDAQ:APLS traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.77. 29,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,578. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.55. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $6,119,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,267,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,443,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,865,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,331,000 after acquiring an additional 399,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,701,000. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

