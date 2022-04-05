LTC Properties, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 129.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.1%.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Shares of LTC Properties stock traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $36.86. The stock had a trading volume of 350,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,070. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 11.94, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.29. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $43.89.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 327,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 176.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties (Get Rating)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.