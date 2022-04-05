LSV Asset Management Sells 5,500 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 2.8% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 2.5% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $213.57 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $155.78 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The stock has a market cap of $91.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.28 and its 200 day moving average is $194.61.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total transaction of $184,155.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CB shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Argus increased their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

