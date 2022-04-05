LSV Asset Management Sells 23,747 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,747 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.06% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 40.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AUB opened at $36.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $32.31 and a twelve month high of $42.67. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.97.

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $177.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.50 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 10.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

