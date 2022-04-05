LSV Asset Management Sells 178,200 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 77.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,577,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,065,000 after buying an additional 1,589,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,879,000 after buying an additional 16,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 382,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,805,000 after buying an additional 127,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 544,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,167,000 after buying an additional 12,244 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.35.

Carrier Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.