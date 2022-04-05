LSV Asset Management Makes New $3.17 Million Investment in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

LSV Asset Management bought a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 117,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 13.9% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 168,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of APA by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 58,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 17,338 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 239,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 128,262 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 11.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of APA by 259.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,046,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,415,000 after acquiring an additional 755,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 40,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $1,316,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney acquired 6,300 shares of APA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 4.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.25. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $43.69.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

APA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners upped their target price on APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.03.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

