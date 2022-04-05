LSV Asset Management Lowers Position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.12% of Costamare worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Costamare by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 143,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 10,975 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costamare in the third quarter worth about $591,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare during the third quarter worth about $572,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Costamare by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 48,099 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Costamare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMRE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costamare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

CMRE stock opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83. Costamare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Costamare had a net margin of 54.83% and a return on equity of 20.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.07%.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

