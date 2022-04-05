LSV Asset Management Has $2.93 Million Stake in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,580 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.20% of First Business Financial Services worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 25.0% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 187,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after buying an additional 37,410 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 16.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 342,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FBIZ shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Business Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.81. The company has a market capitalization of $274.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $34.22.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $28.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.67 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 16.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.04%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.