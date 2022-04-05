LSV Asset Management Has $2.16 Million Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.06% of Mueller Industries worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 273.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 11.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 222.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $142,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $110,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $54.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.17. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $63.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.50.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $956.36 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 40.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mueller Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

